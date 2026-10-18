Lenskart shrugs off SoftBank stake sale as FPIs, mutual funds buy in

The Japanese investment holding company has cut its stake in the eyewear retailer to 7.27 per cent from 13.13 per cent in March through two block deals this year. The stock has outperformed the Nifty 50 year-to date (YTD), rising 47.71 per cent during the period, against an 11.48 per cent decline in the benchmark. On BSE, the stock is up 43.4 per cent YTD, compared to the Sensex’s 12.28 per cent fall.