Lenskart up 3% ahead of MSCI rejig; Nomura calls it a generational stock

Lenskart Solutions Ltd.’s share price gained nearly 3 per cent on Monday ahead of MSCI’s India index changes coming into effect on September 1, in which one of the fresh entrants will be eyewear company Lenskart. Notably, brokerage firm Nomura also gave a bullish initiation to the company, branding the stock as ‘the one to keep for generations…’

As of 09:56 AM, the company’s share price was trading 1.49 per cent higher at ₹645.35 apiece, meanwhile Nifty 50 was trading 0.67 per cent lower at 24,014.40. The company’s stock hit an intraday high of 2.8 per cent at ₹654.55.

Earlier in August, MSCI had announced changes to its India indices as part of its latest periodic review. Under this, the MSCI India Domestic Index will see four additions: Adani Energy Solutions, Billionbrains Garage Ventures, Laurus Labs and Lenskart Solutions, effective from September 1 onwards.

The MSCI India Domestic Small Cap Index will see a broader reshuffle, with 12 stocks added and 19 removed, resulting in a net reduction of seven constituents. The changes are closely watched by investors as MSCI indices are tracked by global institutional and passive funds, potentially triggering portfolio rebalancing and changes in stock-specific flows. Brokerage firm Nomura also initiated coverage on the stock with a ‘Buy’ rating and a target price of ₹888, implying 40 per cent upside. Nomura noted that Lenskart has transformed from being a challenger to a market leader in a highly customised, fragmented and unorganised prescription eyewear category in India, with market share still at just 5 per cent, double that of the Number two player.

It added that the company has created a strong moat: a scalable and profitable business model with end-to-end vertical integration from centralised manufacturing to retailing and tech-data-AI-enabled operations, leading to a cost structure being 35- 40 per cent lower than the industry average. “While Lenskart started its operations in 2010, we believe its growth journey has just started and has the potential and visibility to open 10k stores (from current 2.7k stores in FY26) over the next decade and a half,” the brokerage said. Vipin Kumar, AVP research at Globe Capital Market, noted that Lenskart has been moving north in a higher high and higher low formation on charts since its inception in the secondary market. At the current juncture, it is holding strong above its short-term as well as medium-term moving averages on the daily charts. “Considering its current chart structure, we suggest traders accumulate the stock on dips; any dip down to the ₹600–₹590 levels could be a good buying opportunity from a short- to medium-term perspective,” he added.