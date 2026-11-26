Shares of LG Electronics India fell nearly 3 per cent in early trade on Thursday after its parent, LG Electronics Inc, launched a block deal to sell up to a 2 per cent stake in the company for as much as ₹2,320.5 crore.
The company’s counter at 09:18 AM was trading 2.6 per cent lower at ₹1,773 per share on NSE. In comparison, Nifty 50 was up 0.15 per cent at 25,605.35. In intraday trade, the stock fell 2.9 per cent to touch the day's low at ₹1,765 per share.
The shareholding of LG Electronics Inc in the company would be reduced from 85 per cent to 83 per cent after the sale.
The promoter will sell up to 13.58 million shares of the company through the block deal, representing around 2 per cent of its existing total share capital. The transaction is entirely a secondary sale.
The deal has a floor price of ₹1,709.3 per share, a 6 per cent discount to Wednesday’s closing price of ₹1,818.4 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).
Citigroup Global Markets India and HSBC Securities and Capital Markets India are acting as placement agents for the transaction. The promoter will have a lock-in period of 180 days after the sale. Sunny Agrawal, head, fundamental research at SBI Securities noted that LG Electronics' management is diversifying its growth engines through B2B expansion, scaling up exports, and strengthening offline distribution, which should reduce dependence on core consumer categories and widen its addressable market. A robust product launch pipeline across premium categories is expected to drive portfolio premiumisation, improve realisation growth, and deepen penetration across urban and emerging markets. "Overall, we believe the company remains well-positioned to deliver sustainable earnings growth, driven by its market leadership, premiumisation strategy, manufacturing scale-up, and diversified growth initiatives across B2B, exports, and channel expansion," he said. Disclaimer: Views and outlook in this report belong to the brokerages and analysts cited. They do not reflect the views of Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion.