Shares of LG Electronics India fell nearly 3 per cent in early trade on Thursday after its parent, LG Electronics Inc, launched a block deal to sell up to a 2 per cent stake in the company for as much as ₹2,320.5 crore.

The company’s counter at 09:18 AM was trading 2.6 per cent lower at ₹1,773 per share on NSE. In comparison, Nifty 50 was up 0.15 per cent at 25,605.35. In intraday trade, the stock fell 2.9 per cent to touch the day's low at ₹1,765 per share.

The shareholding of LG Electronics Inc in the company would be reduced from 85 per cent to 83 per cent after the sale.