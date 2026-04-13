LIC board okays 1:1 bonus issue; NSE gets nod to reserve coal exchange name

LIC board approves 1:1 bonus issue

State-owned insurance giant Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) on Monday approved a 1:1 bonus issue. The decision was taken at a board meeting on Monday. Under the approved proposal, shareholders will receive one fully paid-up equity share of ₹10 each for every existing equity share held as on the yet-to-be-announced record date. The move is subject to shareholder approval. Shares of LIC closed 0.71 per cent higher on the BSE at ₹804.25.

Citius TransNet Investment Trust launches ₹1,105 cr IPO

Citius TransNet Investment Trust (Invit) has launched a ₹1,105 crore IPO at a price band of ₹99-100 per unit. The share sale opens on April 17 and close on April 21. Citius has earmarked ₹1,000 crore for acquisition or redemption of road assets held through special purpose vehicles, including SRPL Roads and select expressway projects. The Invit has a pipeline of 11 hybrid annuity model projects under a right-of-first-offer agreement, which could expand its portfolio to over 5,700 lane-km across 12 states.