Disclaimer: Views and outlook in this report belong to the brokerages and analysts cited. They do not reflect the views of Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion. Coforge, Meesho and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) are likely to be in focus in the near-term following the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) November 2026 review. The US-based finance firm, in its November index rejig, on November 11 announced the addition of Coforge, Meesho, LIC and Adani Ports to its MSCI India Standard Index. The said changes will come into effect from November 30, 2026, onwards. According to Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research, Coforge is expected to see the highest inflows among the four stock additions, worth $630 million. READ MORE Against this background, here's a technical check on Coforge, Meesho and LIC stock charts by Hitesh Tailor, Technical Research Analyst at Choice Broking.
Coforge
Current Market Price: ₹2,065
Coforge stock is undergoing a healthy, mild retracement after recently scaling a fresh all-time high of ₹2,127.90, notes Hitesh Tailor. "The price action shows the stock pulling back to retest its previous horizontal breakout zone, exhibiting positive structural strength by maintaining a clear higher high and higher low formation while trading comfortably above all key exponential moving averages," explains the analyst from Choice Broking. ALSO READ | Will inflation, higher bond yields spook markets? Here's what analysts say Going ahead, Tailor expects the rising 20-day exponential moving average (EMA) around the ₹2,000 mark to offer immediate support, followed by stronger positional support around the 50-day EMA near ₹1,915. On the upside, the analyst flags immediate resistance at ₹2,130; above which he expects the stock to target ₹2,250–2,300 levels.
Meesho
Current Market Price: ₹255
Meesho share price has broken decisively above a multi-month resistance ceiling to register a fresh all-time high of ₹259. The price action reflects strong bullish momentum, backed by a sustained higher high and higher low structure rising steadily from lower levels while comfortably holding above key moving averages, says Tailor. The analyst sees immediate support for the stock at ₹245, which is the recent breakout base. On the upside, a close above ₹255 will confirm continuation of the uptrend and open the doors for a rally toward ₹270, adds Tailor.
LIC
Current Market Price: ₹407
LIC stock is hovering near its 200-day EMA, on the daily chart. Tailor believes that the stock is locked in a broader sideways consolidation range, with 200-weekly EMA as the strong structural support. "Strong downside protection lies between ₹380-400, where a multiyear rising trendline converges with the 200-week EMA," the analyst explains. On the upside, Tailor flags immediate resistance around ₹420, followed by a major trendline hurdle near ₹440. A decisive breakout above the ₹420–440 resistance zone is required to confirm a bullish trend reversal, the analyst adds.