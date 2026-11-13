Meesho

Coforge stock is undergoing a healthy, mild retracement after recently scaling a fresh all-time high of ₹2,127.90, notes Hitesh Tailor."The price action shows the stock pulling back to retest its previous horizontal breakout zone, exhibiting positive structural strength by maintaining a clear higher high and higher low formation while trading comfortably above all key exponential moving averages," explains the analyst from Choice Broking.Going ahead, Tailor expects the rising 20-day exponential moving average (EMA) around the ₹2,000 mark to offer immediate support, followed by stronger positional support around the 50-day EMA near ₹1,915.On the upside, the analyst flags immediate resistance at ₹2,130; above which he expects the stock to target ₹2,250–2,300 levels.Current Market Price: ₹255