LIC shares up over 2% after Q1; brokerages bullish, see up to 64% upside

Life Insurance Corporation Of India’s share price gained over 2 per cent on Friday after the insurer reported its April-June quarter (Q1FY27) results.

As of 12:57 PM, the share price was trading 1.74 per cent higher at ₹394.25 apiece, meanwhile, Nifty 50 was trading 0.22 per cent lower at 24,553.65. Intraday, the stock gained 2.3 per cent to ₹396.85

State-owned LIC posted a 23 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in net profit to ₹13,492 crore in the first quarter of financial year 2026-27 (Q1FY27)

Total premium income of the insurer was up by 6.7 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1.27 trillion in Q1FY27, driven by a 9 per cent Y-o-Y jump in group business premium to ₹51,834 crore, while its individual premium income was up 5.5 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹75,416 crore.

Value of new business (VNB) grew 61.3 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹3,136 crore in Q1FY27, and the VNB margin improved by 750 basis points (bps) to 22.9 per cent. Brokerage firm Elara noted that LIC reported APE and VNB growth of 8.2 per cent and 61.3 per cent Y-o-Y in Q1FY27 and VNB margin of 22.9 per cent, up 754 bps Y-o-Y and ahead of 21.2 per cent in FY26 . “We believe margins may witness a steep fall in case of a downward shift in the yield curve, as it has contributed 5 per cent to the reported VNB margin. Group APE grew 10.2 per cent against individual's 6.7 per cent, taking group to 45.0 per cent of APE, but the margin gain came entirely from within the individual business, where guaranteed non -par savings APE rose 59.2 per cent while ULIP fell 17.0 per cent”, it noted.

The brokerage further added that, traditionally focused on the mass customer segment, LIC has engineered a shift in its product strategy towards higher sum -assured, non -PAR policies in the past couple of years. Elara Securities has maintained its 'Buy' rating on LIC with a target price of ₹635, implying an upside potential of nearly 64 per cent from the current levels. Emkay noted that LIC reported strong performance during Q1FY27, with strong VNB margin delivery at 22.9 per cent, beating its estimate of 18.5 per cent. It added that the strong VNB margin delivery was primarily driven by improvement in business mix with an increase in ticket sizes, along with interest-rate movements, offset by changes in persistency assumptions and GST ITC loss impact.