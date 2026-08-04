LIC tanks 8% as OFS opens for subscription; govt to sell up to 6.5% equity

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) share price movement

Life Insurance Corporation of India ( LIC ) share price slipped 8 per cent to ₹390.70 on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day deals amid the government's plan to sell a 6.5 per cent stake in the insurance behemoth through a two-day offer for sale (OFS), beginning today. The floor price for LIC's stake sale was fixed at ₹382 per share.

The stock price of LIC had hit a 52-week low of ₹361 on April 2, 2026. It hit a 52-week high of ₹468.30 on November 7, 2025.

At 09:23 AM on Tuesday, LIC quoted 6 per cent lower at ₹397.45 on the BSE, as compared to 0.14 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volume at the counter jumped over four-fold. A combined nearly 10 million equity shares changed hands on the NSE and BSE.

Government to offload up to 6.5% stake in LIC through OFS According to reports, the Government of India has launched an OFS in LIC, offering a base stake sale of 2.5 per cent with a 4 per cent greenshoe option, taking the total potential divestment to 6.5 per cent in case of strong demand. The floor price has been fixed at ₹382 per share, representing a discount of about 10 per cent. The government currently holds a 96.5 per cent stake in LIC, and the proposed divestment forms part of its broader disinvestment programme while helping the insurer move closer to meeting the minimum public shareholding norms ahead of schedule.

“The Centre currently owns a 96.5 per cent stake in LIC, which may decline to 90 per cent if the government exercises the greenshoe option. The government has to reduce its holding in LIC to 90 per cent by May next year under the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi’s) relaxed roadmap for the insurer to meet the minimum public shareholding (MPS) norms,” Business Standard reported. CLICK HERE FOR DETAILS Outlook on the Life Insurance Industry in India The Indian insurance sector is entering a new era of robust mid-term growth, driven by strong macroeconomic fundamentals and rising consumer demand, according to a Swiss Re analysis. “India’s economic and insurance market outlook 2026-2030: resilient and rising amid global shifts. Mid-term annual premium growth is forecast at 6.9 per cent between 2026 and 2030, making India the strongest growing major insurance market, LIC said in its FY26 annual report released on July 6, 2026.

Swiss Re forecasts that India’s insurance market will grow at an annual rate of 6.9 per cent over 2026 to 2030 in real terms, higher than major emerging and advanced insurance markets. Reforms by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) and broader policy changes by the government are bringing more transparency and reshaping the industry structure for the next phase of accelerated growth. For life insurance, where India is the second-largest life insurance market amongst the emerging economies, annual growth of 6.8 per cent over the next 5 years is expected to come from widening distribution networks, increasing demand for retirement products and credit growth, LIC said.