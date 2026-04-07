Likhitha Infra zooms 20%, stock rebounds 60% from March low; here's why

Likhitha Infrastructure share price

Share price of Likhitha Infrastructure was locked in the 20 per cent upper circuit at ₹210 on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade in an otherwise subdued market. The stock price of the civil construction company bounced back by 60 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹131.65 touched on March 23, 2026. It had hit a 52-week high of ₹324.45 on June 12, 2025.

Till 12:56 PM; a combined 634,000 equity shares changed hands and there were pending buy orders for 120,000 equity shares on the NSE and BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.2 per cent at 73,968.

What’s driving Likhitha Infrastructure stock price? Likhitha Infrastructure involves laying of steel and Medium Density Polyethylene (MDPE) pipelines for consumers across domestic, commercial and industrial sector creating a network of pipelines along with associated facilities, Last Mile Connections, compressed natural gas (CNG) stations. The company is engaged in laying of Cross Country Pipeline projects along with piping, civil, electrical, instrumentation and other associated works across the nation. Operations and Maintenance (O&M) services include providing skilled manpower, executing emergency repairs, overhauling, scheduled maintenance activities and operation of the network. Construction of fuel depots including storage tanks, Combined Station Works (CSW), mechanical, instrumentation, electrical, civil works, fire & gas (F&G) system, and other associated facilities.

Likhitha Infrastructure on April 3, 2026 clarified that currently there is no event or information/announcement including impending announcement, need to be reported by the company which, in company’s opinion, may have a bearing on the price of the Company's scrip. Thus, the volatility in price movement is completely market driven, the company said. India’s ongoing transition toward a gas-based economy has opened up significant opportunities for infrastructure providers like Likhitha Infrastructure. With energy security, industrial growth, and efficiency at the forefront of national priorities, the demand for advanced pipeline infrastructure and related services is projected to remain strong over the next decade, Likhitha Infrastructure said in its FY25 annual report.

One of the most significant growth catalysts is the continued expansion of cross-country pipeline networks, supported by government-backed investments and strategic policy frameworks. India currently operates over 25,000 km of natural gas pipelines, with an additional 10,800 km under various stages of construction. This build out of the national gas grid – under initiatives like “One Nation, One Grid” – provides Likhitha with substantial opportunities to participate in large-scale pipeline laying, testing, and commissioning projects across geographies. Equally promising is the rapid proliferation of City Gas Distribution (CGD) networks, which are being rolled out in more than 400 districts. This urban expansion, combined with increased household, commercial, and industrial demand for piped natural gas, opens up considerable scope for Likhitha’s turnkey execution capabilities – from mainline steel pipelines to MDPE connections and last-mile delivery infrastructure, the company said.