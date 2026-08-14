Limited supply, strong demand drive down long-tenor bond yields in FY27

Limited supply of long-tenor bonds in both the government and corporate debt markets has led to a decline in yields on longer-duration government securities, as insurance companies and the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) increase allocations to these papers to meet long-term investment requirements, market participants said.

The trend is likely to continue as institutional investors seek assets that can match their long-term liabilities.

Market participants said that the demand-supply balance in the long-duration G-sec segment has improved this year, with the share of long-duration securities in the issuance calendar lower than the previous year.