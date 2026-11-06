Listed REITs beat Nifty over 2 years: Better bet than dividend stocks?

For those looking to earn a steady income from their investments, Real Estate Investment Trusts or REITs can be a more lucrative option to consider that divided stocks, especially amid market volatility seen in the last two years.

REITs, allow investors to participate in income-generating properties, such as office parks and shopping centres, without buying or managing property directly. Their returns can come from both periodic distributions and changes in the market price of their units.

According to data available on ACE Equity till November 4, REITs performance has been mixed across year-to-date, one-year and two-year basis, but has largely managed to outperform the benchmark Nifty 50 index.

REITs vs dividend stocks The returns offered by REITs are also more predictable than dividend stocks. Regulations require them to distribute at least 90 per cent of their distributable cash flow, whereas a company’s dividend is at its board’s discretion. Source: SAMCO Wealth "Because REIT income comes from contracted leases, growth in distributions is also easier to predict. REIT distributions are also more tax-efficient than equity dividends," said Shariq Merchant, Associate Director - Investments, WhiteOak Capital Mutual Fund. Given the contracted and predictable nature of cash flows in REITS, they behave differently relative to equities and carry a lower beta of <0.2 to the Nifty, added Merchant.

REITs, therefore, can be a useful portfolio diversification tool for retail investors, believes Gupta. It provides exchange-traded exposure to income-generating real estate without requiring investors to purchase or manage property directly. However, investors must understand that a REIT behaves somewhat like bonds because investors buy them for regular income. A 10-year yield at 7.40 per cent now sits above every listed REIT’s yield, so the spread to the risk-free rate is negative, and the market is paying for growth, not income, said Harshal Dasani of INVasset PMS. If the RBI’s tightening runs longer than December, capitalisation rates rise, then the unit prices that have been climbing toward net asset value stop. The number to watch is the gap between the REIT yield and the 10-year; the day the bond yield turns, REITs re-rate before the index does, he added.