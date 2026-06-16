Lloyds Engineering Works soars 14%; stock up 117% from March low

Lloyds Engineering Works share price

Share price of Lloyds Engineering Works moved higher by 14 per cent to ₹81 on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day deals amid heavy volumes. In the past three trading days, the stock has rallied 21 per cent.

The stock price of the industrial products company now quotes close to its 52-week high of ₹84.26 touched on July 10, 2025. It has more-than-doubled or zoomed 115 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹37.41 touched on March 30, 2026.

CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES LIVE At 02:27 PM, Lloyds Engineering Works quoted 12 per cent higher at ₹79.60, as compared to 0.7 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volumes at the counter jumped an over seven-fold. A combined 73.18 million equity shares representing 5 per cent of total equity of the company changed hands on the NSE and BSE.

Board meets on Thursday, June 18, 2026 for fund raising Lloyds Engineering Works on Monday, June 15, 2026 after market hours informed that a meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on Thursday, June 18, 2026 to consider and approve the issuance of equity shares of the company on a preferential basis. Lloyds Engineering Works is principally engaged in design, engineering, manufacturing, fabrication, supply, erection and commissioning of all types of mechanical, hydraulic, structural, process plants, metallurgical, chemical plants equipment including marine loading/unloading arms, truck/wagon loading/ unloading arms, columns, pressure vessels, dryers, boilers, power plant, steel plant equipment, capital equipment and execution of turnkey and EPC projects.

Lloyds Engineering Works outlook Lloyds Engineering Works continued its impressive growth trajectory during the financial year 2025-26 (FY26) and strengthened its position as an emerging engineering and EPC platform. The company entered the year with a record pro-forma order book exceeding ₹8,300 crore, comprising Infrastructure (₹5,692 crore), Engineering (₹2,493 crore), and Electrical (₹151 crore), providing strong revenue visibility for the coming years. READ | GIFT City clears way for Zerodha, Groww, Upstox to offer international investing The business continued to expand its capabilities through strategic acquisitions, technology partnerships, and capacity enhancement initiatives. Its growing presence across infrastructure, heavy engineering, ports, defence-related applications, oil & gas, and industrial projects reflects the increasing relevance of the platform within India's industrial growth story.

Key strategic advances at LEWL during FY26 included its EPC-led transformation via acquisitions (Techno, MetalFab), new technology partnerships (EPS Gen-4 with TMW, marine loading arms with TB Global, expanded Fincantieri alliance to CPP and shafting), strategic partnerships with FlyFocus (drones) and CEMI (industrial process optimisation), and ongoing capacity expansion at its Murbad (Thane) cluster targeting approximately 2x throughput. Meanwhile, the Indian engineering sector continues to benefit significantly from rapid infrastructure development. India’s manufacturing sector is rapidly expanding, positioning the country as a preferred global manufacturing hub. The ‘Make in India’ campaign continues to attract significant investments from multinational corporations across sectors such as electronics, automotive, and food processing.