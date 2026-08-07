Lok Sabha clears tax breaks for foreign buyers of government debt

By Ruchi Bhatia

India’s lower house of Parliament on Thursday approved tax cuts for foreign investors buying sovereign debt, cementing measures aimed at attracting foreign capital into Asia’s third-largest economy.

The bill, approved by voice vote despite opposition protests, replaces an ordinance issued on June 5 that exempted foreign institutional investors from tax on interest from government securities as well as capital gains from their sale, exchange or transfer.

The legislation also eases rules allowing offshore funds managed from India to qualify for tax exemptions on their global income. It also grants a 15-year tax holiday —through the tax year ending March 31, 2041— to foreign companies supplying capital goods, equipment or tooling to India-based contract manufacturers producing electronics such as mobile phones, laptops, tablets, servers and wearables.