Losses mount at Tata Sons' unlisted firms, led by Air India in FY26

The possible listing of Tata Sons is set to bring greater public scrutiny to the group’s loss-making businesses, as well as its expanding equity exposure to newer ventures and industries.

Tata Sons, the holding company of India’s largest conglomerate, reported 16 major operating unlisted subsidiaries in its FY26 annual report. Seven of them posted losses, led by Air India, with their combined net loss widening to ₹31,823 crore in FY26 from ₹17,553 crore a year earlier and ₹1,555 crore in FY20.

The losses grew even as revenues at these seven companies rose 30 per cent year-on-year to ₹2.61 trillion, from ₹2 trillion in FY25 and ₹18,270 crore in FY20. The comparison with FY20, however, is distorted by the subsequent addition of Air India, Tata Electronics and Agratas to the Tata group. Tata Digital, meanwhile, was only established that year and had revenue of ₹7 crore.