Metal stocks remained under pressure for the fourth consecutive session on Friday amid broad-based selling in the markets. As of 11:55 AM, the Nifty Metal index was down 3.5 per cent, making it the worst-performing sectoral index.

Vedanta Ltd, Hindustan Copper and Hindustan Zinc slipped 4-4.5 per cent to trade at ₹224.90, ₹395.10 and ₹496.45, respectively. Other stocks, including Tata Steel, Steel Authority of India (SAIL), NMDC, Jindal Stainless, Jindal Steel, APL Apollo Tubes and Lloyds Metals and Energy, also traded lower, falling by up to 4 per cent.

The latest decline has dragged the Nifty Metal index down around 6.3 per cent over the past four trading sessions, compared with a 3 per cent fall in the benchmark Nifty 50 index in the same period. At current levels, the Nifty Metal index is down around 18 per cent from its record high of 13,931.35, touched on June 15, 2026. Why are metal stocks falling? Analysts said that metal stocks are under pressure amid global economic uncertainty, rising energy prices, and declining investor sentiment toward cyclical stocks. Brent crude prices spiking to $114 is a major negative for the economy and markets, raising inflation and freight-cost concerns.

Piyush Jhunjhunwala, founder and CEO, Stockify, said that any rise in energy costs typically puts pressure on profit margins of the companies, especially for those that lack captive energy supply or pricing power. Steel, aluminium and copper prices are determined to a great extent by industrial production, infrastructure investment and demand for manufacturing, particularly in China, which is one of the biggest consumers of metals. "A slowdown in China or weakening of global manufacturing will impact commodity prices and earnings forecasts of Indian metal companies. The strong US dollar and high bond yields will put downward pressure on commodity prices and demand for cyclical stocks," he said, adding that companies that enjoy lower cost of production, with a manageable debt, may be in a better position to withstand the volatility.

Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERS NSE "Fairly-valued large-caps, particularly those which are growing well, present value buying opportunities for patient investors," VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist, Geojit Investments, said. Aditya Birla Money favours JSW Steel, SAIL Meanwhile, Aditya Birla Money in a report said that it maintains a favourable stance on the steel sector and initiate coverage with a 'Buy' ratings on JSW Steel and SAIL; 'Add' ratings on Tata Steel and Jindal Steel. JSW Steel, it said, provides a compounder with consistent capacity additions, while SAIL provides a margins recovery play. From an international investing standpoint, the brokerage has initiated coverage on ArcelorMittal (MT), listed on Euronext Amsterdam.