LT Foods share price: Shares of home-grown FMCG company Shares of home-grown FMCG company LT Foods surged over 8 per cent in morning trade on Thursday after the company announced plans to acquire US-based packaged foods maker MK Foods Holdings Inc.

The stock opened nearly 3 per cent higher at ₹432.60 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), snapping a four-session losing streak. Buying interest strengthened as the session progressed, lifting the stock to an intraday high of ₹453.35.

As of 9:35 AM, LT Foods shares were trading 7.2 per cent higher at ₹449, featuring among the most actively traded stocks on the NSE by value. Around 4 million shares had changed hands, translating into a turnover of ₹161.52 crore.

LT Foods, which owns the basmati rice brands Daawat and Royal, has outperformed the market in 2026 so far, with its shares gaining 16 per cent, compared with a 3.7 per cent decline in the Nifty 50. Over the past year, the stock has advanced 8 per cent, while the benchmark index has declined 3.35 per cent. Over a three-year period, LT Foods shares have more than doubled investors' money, delivering a return of 121 per cent. LT Foods to acquire MK Foods Holdings Inc According to an exchange filing, LT Foods will acquire MK Foods Holdings Inc for an enterprise value of USD 5.8 million (around ₹54.2 crore).

ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 200 pts, Nifty tops 25,250; VIX rises 6% The company said its US subsidiary LT Foods Americas Inc has entered into an agreement to acquire 100 per cent stake in MK Foods Holdings Inc, which owns the premium Indian-inspired food brand Maya Kaimal. The transaction is expected to be completed within three months, the company said in a statement. MK Foods Holdings, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Maya Kaimal Foods LLC, offers a range of premium Indian-inspired packaged food products, including shelf-stable sauces, ready-to-eat curries and rice products. It reported USD 17.9 million revenue for the 12 months ended September 30, 2026, compared with USD 15.5 million in 2025.