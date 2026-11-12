LTCG tax filers surge, but still a tiny minority of individual taxpayers

Amid the debate on removing long term capital gains (LTCG) taxes on equity investors, official data shows only a fraction, or just about 5 per cent, of individual tax filers declare LTCG. This is despite the number of such individuals filing returns with LTCG had risen from 0.75 million in assessment year 2019-20 (AY20) to 3.8 million in AY24, according to a Business Standard analysis of data collated from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE).

Assessment year is the subsequent year following the year in which income is earned, when returns are filed and assessed.

The make-up of assessees paying LTCG assumes significance in light of public discussions on LTCG relief, which policy makers are keenly watching. While LTCG above ₹1.25 lakh a year from listed securities held for more than a year is taxed at 12.5 per cent, short term capital gain (STCG) is taxed at 20 per cent.

Outflow of foreign portfolio investments (FPIs) that depreciated the rupee in recent months have been of particular concern for the government — one of the factors that has triggered expectations about LTCG relief, particularly for FPIs. FPIs have been net sellers by about ₹3.97 trillion in the three years including the ongoing financial year 2026-27 (FY27). Specific tax data for foreign investors is not available. The analysis of entities declaring long term capital gains covered the period from AY20 — when the tax was re-introduced for equities — to AY24, the latest available in the database. Data includes capital gains from all assets and not just equities.

The high share of those filing zero capital gains — 95% in the case of individuals in AY24, is despite the total number of individual returns with LTCG going up over five times from 0.7 million in AY20 to 3.8 million in AY24, showed the CMIE data. The overall number of individual returns filed rose relatively slower from 63.2 million to 75.4 million over the same period. This means that while the number of those recording long-term capital gains rose, it remained a small proportion of the overall returns filed. In fact, the number of individual returns filed rose by 12.2 million from AY20 to AY24 even as long-term capital gain filers were up a little over 3.1 million.

Companies and firms The analysis also shows that an increasing share of the long-term capital gains recorded in the tax data across all categories, goes to non-individuals such as companies or firms. The share of individuals has fallen from 46.8 per cent in AY20 to 29.6 per cent in AY24. Data from Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) showed that capital gain remains a source of income for a limited number of tax payers, not only in the case of individuals but also for companies and partnership firms filing tax returns. The average capital gains reported tend to be higher among the highest earners.

CBDT data showed that in assessment year 2023-24 (AY24), the latest year for which granular data is available, companies as a class of tax payers accounted for close to half of the ₹8.58 trillion long term capital gains reported. Within companies, those with income of more than ₹500 crore, accounted for 67 per cent of all the long-term capital gain reported by this class of tax payers. The second largest tax payer category is individuals, who collectively accounted for about ₹2.54 trillion or 30 per cent of all the long-term capital gain reported in the year. Bulk of the return filers in each of the three categories—individuals, companies and firms, filed returns showing zero long term capital gains.

A tax break for long term capital gain, therefore, may primarily benefit only a small proportion of overall tax return filers including in the case of individuals, showed the tax statistics for AY24. In the case of individuals, those earning more than ₹1 crore in capital gains accounted for the majority (60.61 per cent) of the total recorded long term capital gains among individuals in AY24. These crorepati filers numbered 27,305 in total-or 0.04 per cent of the total individual returns filed, in AY24. "The market is expecting some relief on long-term capital gains tax, though an outright removal for all investors is not necessarily expected," said Mitesh Jain, partner at law firm Dentons Link Legal.