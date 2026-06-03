LTM's AI-led 'Lakshya 2031' plan impresses analysts; execution remains key

LTM's 'Lakshya 2031' strategy has reinforced analysts' confidence in the company, with most brokerages maintaining positive views on the long-term outlook. However, they highlighted that the success of the company's ambitious AI-led transformation will depend on its ability to monetise new offerings, scale outcome-based pricing models, and extract synergies from the Randstad deal.

On the bourses, LTM shares plunged as much as 8 per cent intraday on the NSE amid broad-based selling in information technology (IT) stocks. By comparison, the Nifty 50 index was down 0.6 per cent at 12:40 PM.

LTM unveils 'Lakshya 2031' strategy

The company's five-year plan, unveiled on its Investor Day, targets doubling revenue by the 2030-31 financial year (FY31) with around 200 basis points of Ebit margin expansion during the period. Management also outlined its vision of transforming LTM from a traditional technology services provider into a "Business AI" company, focused on helping enterprises redesign business processes using artificial intelligence.

Analysts said the strategy could push LTM onto its next phase of enterprise AI adoption. "LTM is repositioning itself to capture the 'Business AI' market, which involves reimagining core business processes rather than just competing in foundation model infrastructure," analysts at Choice Institutional Equities said. The company's biggest strength, it said, lies in its deep client relationships developed over two decades. "LTM's legacy relationships with over 750 enterprise clients provide a significant competitive advantage in this critical 'context layer', enabling it to drive AI adoption at scale in ways that AI-native challengers may find difficult to replicate," it noted.

A key element of LTM's 'Lakshya 2031' strategy is its focus on domain-specific small language models (SLMs) and agentic AI solutions. Choice Equities believes LTM's focus on verticalised SLMs and agentic AI “positions it well for the next phase of enterprise AI adoption, particularly in BFSI where domain expertise and proprietary data create competitive advantages.” Emkay Global Financial Services echoed a similar view, noting that management sees AI expanding rather than shrinking the technology services opportunity. The brokerage highlighted management's estimate that while AI could reduce the traditional technology services market by around $300 billion, this would be more than offset by opportunities in platform-led services, Business AI and AI-driven engineering, taking the total addressable market to about $2.3 trillion.

Both brokerages retained their 'Add' ratings on LTM stock with target prices of ₹4,700 each. Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERS NSE Both brokerages retained their 'Add' ratings on LTM stock with target prices of ₹4,700 each. 'Blueverse currency' attracts attention Meanwhile, the announcement that caught the most attention was the launch of 'Blueverse currency', a commercial model that seeks to move IT services pricing away from traditional effort-based contracts toward outcome-linked engagements. Analysts describe it as "the key mechanism for non-linearity," saying it could help LTM capture value from AI-led productivity improvements and create recurring revenue streams through platformisation and subscriptions. "LTM's push towards outcome-based pricing is an important differentiator and has the potential to structurally improve margin and reduce dependence on headcount-led growth," Choice Equities said.

However, the brokerage cautioned that enterprise adoption could be gradual, given the conservative nature of procurement processes and the trust required to transition from conventional time-and-material contracts. Randstad deal seen as strategically positive Additionally, analysts see LTM's acquisition of Randstad's Technology & Consulting Services business in Europe and Australia adding roughly euro 469 million (over $500 million) in annual revenue and strengthening its presence across key European markets and Australia. The deal expands LTM's exposure to regulated industries such as aerospace, defence, automotive, telecom and utilities, while bringing more than 800 security-cleared professionals and access to sovereign AI opportunities.

“The acquired business operates at ~19-20 per cent on-site gross margins. The success of the deal will depend on LTM's ability to drive off-shore leverage, expand AI-led services, and convert the stronger Europe presence into incremental growth over time,” said those at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, reiterating 'Buy' rating and ₹5,400 target price. Caution prevails Despite the broader positive sentiment, analysts at PL Capital cautioned that near-term growth could remain challenging. "Considering the leakage in the traditional bucket, weakness in the marquee accounts, and maturing AI-led services, we believe LTM is at the inflection point, wherein the near-term revenue growth appears to be challenging before it achieves the aspirational growth rate," the brokerage said.