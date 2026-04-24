LTM shares fall 5% after posting Q4 results; brokerages trim target price

LTM (LTIMindtree) shares slipped 5.2 per cent in trade on BSE, logging an intra-day low at ₹4,285 per share. At 11:02 AM, LTM’s share price was trading 4.87 per cent lower at ₹4,304.3 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.98 per cent at 76,906.6. The stock was under pressure after the company released its Q4FY26 results after market hours on Thursday.

LTM Q4FY26 results highlights:

Its revenue from operations stood at ₹11,291.7 crore, as compared to ₹9,771.7 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y), up 15.5 per cent. On a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis, the revenue rose 4.7 per cent from ₹10,781 crore. Check detailed results here The board also recommended a final dividend of ₹53 per equity share of ₹1 each, for approval of members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM). Why did LTM shares fall in trade post Q4? Brokerages decode Nomura | Buy | Target cut to ₹5,000 from ₹5,020 The brokerage lowered its FY27-28 earnings per share (EPS) estimates by 1-2 per cent, factoring in marginally lower revenue growth and Earnings before interest and tax (Ebit) margins.

Further, Nomura noted that progress on the three strategic pillars outlined by the new CEO in the Q4FY25 earnings call — simplifying the sales structure, focusing on large deals, and driving operational improvement through the Fit for Future programme — was encouraging in FY26. The CEO noted that the top banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) account bottomed out in Q4FY26, with the sharp sequential decline attributable to accelerated productivity benefits passed on to the client. While the management refrained from providing formal guidance, analysts believe the strong deal wins, healthy exit growth rate in Q4, bottoming out of the large BFSI account, and a strong pipeline should support 7.5 per cent Y-o-Y USD revenue growth in FY27.

READ | Infosys, HCL Tech fall below March lows; tech charts flag warning sign The 100 basis points (bps) quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) margin dip in Q4 was largely attributable to salary hikes, which are likely to continue into Q1FY27. However, with revenue growth rates improving and productivity-related margin headwinds expected to ease, Nomura expects Ebit margin to improve to 15.7 per cent in FY27, up 30 bps Y-o-Y. Motilal Oswal Financial Services | Buy | Target cut to ₹5,400 from ₹5,800 The brokerage believes LTM’s estimated EPS compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14 per cent for the next two years remains meaningfully better than that of large-caps; productivity pain for key accounts is behind, and this could be positive vs. peers in the next couple of years.