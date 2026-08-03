LTM soars 8%, hits over 3-month high on huge volumes; surges 26% in 1 month

LTM share price movement

LTM's share price hit an over three-month high of ₹4,715.50 on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day deals amid heavy volume. The stock price of the Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Group company quoted at its highest level since April 22, 2026.

In the past month, LTM outperformed the market by soaring 26 per cent, as compared to a 1.2 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex and a 12.7 per cent rally in the BSE Information Technology (IT) index. The stock bounced back 34 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹3,529.60 touched on June 30, 2026. It hit a 52-week high of ₹6,430 on January 19, 2026.

At 01:09 PM. LTM traded 8 per cent higher at ₹4,705.70, against 0.77 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volume at the counter jumped multiple-fold with a combined 1.8 million equity shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE. Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERS NSE LTM is an artificial intelligence (AI)-centric global technology services company and the business creativity partner to the world’s largest enterprises. What’s driving LTM stock price? LTM’s AI-led strategy is gaining traction with AI revenue (Business AI, Creative AI and Industrial AI) reaching a quarterly run -rate of ~$150 million (12 per cent of revenue), supported by its BlueVerse platform and increasing adoption of outcome-based AI engagements.

Management indicated that productivity-linked pricing discussions with key clients are now behind it and it doesn’t expect any AI productivity discounts going ahead as they get baked in engagements upfront. This coupled with a total contract value (TCV) of $1.68 billion (flat quarter-on-quarter (QoQ)/ +3.1% year-on-year (YoY)) and a healthy pipeline gives confidence of growth accelerating from Q2 and further in H2FY27, analysts at ICICI Securities said in the Q1 result update. While Q1 revenue growth remained modest at 0.3 per cent QoQ constant currency (CC), impacted by delayed project ramp-ups in India (CBDT deal) & the Middle East (delayed hardware shipments due to war impact), the management expects these headwinds to reverse from Q2 and revenue growth to outpace Q1. They further expect FY27 to be better than FY26 with better organic revenue growth.

Moreover, the Randstad acquisition is expected to close by the beginning of Q3 filling the strategic gap in Europe and Asia-Pacific. Coupled with broad-based client growth (Top 5 accounts +4.5 per cent QoQ USD & Top 10 accounts +4.3 per cent QoQ USD), sustained deal momentum & a medium-term ambition to double revenue by FY31 (15 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR)), analysts remain constructive on the company’s growth outlook. The brokerage firm expects $ revenue to grow at CAGR of 13.5 per cent over FY26 - 28E. “Given that the client-led AI-deflation overhang is behind and the outlook is positive, we maintain a BUY rating with a target price of ₹5,100; valuing it at 22x P/E on FY28E EPS,” ICICI Securities said in the result update.