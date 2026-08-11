Lumax Auto zooms 20% on robust Q1 results; hits new high in weak market

Lumax Auto Technologies share price movement

Lumax Auto Technologies hit a new high of ₹2,084.95, rallying 20 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day deals after the company reported robust earnings for the quarter ended June 2026 (Q1FY27).

The stock price of the auto parts & equipment company surpassed its previous high of ₹1,898.65 touched on April 15, 2025. In the past year, it zoomed 110 per cent.

At 11:55 AM, Lumax Auto quoted 19 per cent higher at ₹2,064, compared to 0.59 per cent fall in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volume at the counter jumped multiple-fold with a combined 4.4 million equity shares representing 6.4 per cent of the company's total equity changing hands on the NSE and BSE.

Lumax Auto – Q1 results Lumax Auto Technologies posted robust Q1FY27 results . On a consolidated basis, total operating income rose 33 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹1,364 crore. The company said revenue growth reflected consistent scale-up across core product categories, increasing wallet share with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and premiumization-led value enhancement. Reported earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) came in at ₹205 crore, up 51 per cent YoY with corresponding EBITDA margins at 15.1 per cent, up 190 bps YoY, due to operational efficiencies, cost optimization and a favourable product mix. Profit after tax increased 83 per cent YoY at ₹99 crore driven by technologically-led operational excellence and improving asset turns and utilizations, the company said.

The management said the automotive industry delivered a strong start to FY27, with production witnessing healthy growth of 22 per cent YoY with all major vehicle segments reporting good traction. The ongoing premiumization of vehicles, rising adoption of advanced technologies, and increasing content per vehicle continue to create significant opportunities for auto component manufacturers, supporting both volume and value growth, they added. Meanwhile, the expanding middle-class and rapid urbanization are fuelling a surge in automobile demand. This, in turn, is propelling growth in the auto component sector. The growth of India’s middle class is leading to higher vehicle ownership, driven by rising incomes, better education, and employment opportunities. These factors boost disposable income and encourage spending on personal transportation, Lumax Auto said in its FY26 annual report.