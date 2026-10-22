Lupin, SRF, TMPV, Maruti, NTPC among 74 BSE 500 stocks hit 52-week lows

74 BSE 500 stocks crash to 52-week lows on Thursday

Maruti Suzuki India, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (TMPV) and MRF from the automobiles; NTPC and Power Grid Corporation from the power; Bharat Dynamics, Cochin Shipyard, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders from the defence; and Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals and Voltas from the consumer durable sector hit their respective 52-week lows on the BSE in Thursday’s intraday deals.

A total of 74 stocks from the BSE 500 index hit 52-week lows in intraday deals today. The BSE 500 stocks account for 87 per cent of the total market capitalisation of the BSE-listed companies. At 09:30 AM, the BSE 500 index was down 0.98 per cent, as compared to 0.66 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex

Meanwhile, Britannia Industries, Avenue Supermarts (DMart), Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, Max Healthcare Institute, Muthoot Finance, SBI Cards and Payment Services, Swiggy, Tube Investments of India and UTI Asset Management Company were among notable stocks from the BSE 500 index to also hit 52-week lows. These stocks were down up to 7 per cent on the BSE. CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates Benchmark indices were trading lower for the third consecutive session on Thursday, as selling across sectors amid elevated crude oil prices and concerns over corporate earnings weighed on sentiment. “Strong external headwinds in the form of elevated crude prices and high US bond yields are emboldening bears to build short positions in the market. This is the reason why the market is declining even on days of positive institutional - foreign institutional investor (FII) and domestic institutional investor (DII) - buying, like yesterday. Sectoral churns towards fair-valued large-caps is the ideal investment strategy now. It may take time, but this strategy will certainly be rewarded," said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments.