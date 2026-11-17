The benchmark Nifty 50 index has surged 3,111 points, or 14 per cent, from its October low of 22,179.90, touched on October 8. This was also the index's lowest level in 2026.

The sharp rally over the past month, which coincided with the festive season, has helped the Nifty significantly pare its Y-T-D losses. The index is now down just 2.39 per cent in 2026 so far, data as of the November 16 close. However, it remains 1,082 points, or 4.11 per cent, below its all-time high of 26,373.20, recorded on January 5.

Analysts said the recovery in the Nifty has been broad-based, led by heavyweight stocks across sectors, with initial participation coming from IT, financials and select industrial counters. M&M, Airtel, HDFC Bank power Nifty's 14% rally

According to ACE Equity data, Mahindra & Mahindra led the rally with a gain of 21.3 per cent, followed by Bharti Airtel , which rose 19.3 per cent, and Tech Mahindra , which gained 18.7 per cent during the same period. HDFC Bank, which has significantly underperformed the markets, also staged a sharp rebound. The stock made a solid contribution to the Nifty's recovery, with 18 per cent gains. Other stocks, including UltraTech Cement, HCL Technologies, ICICI Bank, Tata Consumer Products, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, BSE, Eternal, Bajaj Finance, State Bank of India, TCS, ITC, Max Healthcare and InterGlobe Aviation, gained between 15 per cent and 18 per cent during the period.

Nifty 50 gainers ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex at day's high, gains 600 pts, PNB, Canara Bank lead gains in Nifty Bank Infosys, Apollo Hospitals and Larsen & Toubro (L&T) also surged nearly 15 per cent each, while heavyweight Reliance Industries gained 14.15 per cent, data showed. Nifty zooms 8% since Nov 3 elections According to Avinash Gorakhshkar, founder of Avinash Mentor Research, the Nifty's rally of more than 1,800 points, or 7.9 per cent, since the US midterm elections on November 3 has been driven by FII inflows in the heavyweights. FIIs make a comback Data showed that foreign investors made a strong comeback to Indian equities in the first fortnight of November, pouring in ₹84,290 crore. This snapped two consecutive months of net outflows.

Gorakhshar said that the rally has now reached a stage where further gains will depend on how US bond yields behave. When yields rise, foreign investors tend to withdraw money from equities and shift it to debt instruments, which offer relatively risk-free returns. "It may take some time for Nifty to move decisively above 25,500," he said. Book part profits: Analysts Analysts said the earnings season was better than expected, which is a positive for the markets. Since the earnings season is now over, crude oil prices and the dollar index will be the key factors to watch. They suggested investors consider booking part profits.

"The first leg of the broader market rally has already happened. For another significant leg of gains, investors will need clearer signs that the US-Iran conflict is over, and the Strait of Hormuz is fully operational," Gorakhshar said. "Investors should consider booking profits at current levels. After a 3,100-point rally, it makes sense to book some gains rather than expect the market to continue moving higher in a straight line," he added. Ajit Mishra, SVP, research, Religare Broking, said that the market is likely to consolidate, with stock-specific action dominating the Street. While the overall market structure has improved, near-term upside appears limited.