Shares of Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) extended their gains for a fifth consecutive session on Friday, rising 5 per cent in early trade after the company reported a 25 per cent Y-o-Y rise in net profit for the September quarter (Q2FY27), supported by strong revenue growth.

The stock opened 2.3 per cent higher at ₹3,199.90 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and extended its gains to hit an intraday high of ₹3,283.80.

M&M shares are in an upward trajectory over the past five trading sessions, gaining around 14 per cent during the period.

As of 10:20 AM, M&M shares were trading firmly in the green at ₹3,258. The stock also featured among the most actively traded equities on the NSE by value. Around 4 million shares changed hands, with a turnover of ₹1,257.2 crore.

M&M Q2 results At the time of writing, M&M was the top gainer on both benchmark indices, the Nifty 50 and the Sensex. For the September quarter (Q2FY27), Mahindra & Mahindra has reported a 25 per cent rise in consolidated PAT to ₹4,587.88 crore, backed by strong revenue growth, particularly for the auto segment, despite headwinds emanating from the West Asia conflict-linked commodity price pressures. ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex gains 500 pts, Nifty near 24,600; Groww shares drop nearly 7% The company had posted a profit of ₹3,673 crore during the corresponding quarter of last fiscal year. The company's revenue from operations increased to ₹57,514.98 crore during the quarter, from ₹45,885.40 crore a year ago.

While the auto sector delivered strong PAT growth of 55 per cent, the farm segment experienced a decline owing to a festive season shift, the company said. The farm-equipment business reported tractor sales of 116,027 units during the quarter, down 6 per cent. Still, M&M retained its leadership in the domestic market, with a share of 41.5 per cent. According to Motilal Oswal Financial Services, M&M's Ebitda in the reporting three-month period grew by 1.8 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹4,950 crore, while Ebitda margin stood came in line with its estimates at 11.7 per cent, though it contracted by around 280 bps on a Y-o-Y basis.

M&M FY27 SUV growth guidance M&M retained mid-to-high teens FY27 SUV growth guidance, with Scorpio at full capacity and waiting periods across the portfolio. The brokerage said that SUV capacity is set to rise from 64.5k/month to 82k by FY27-end and 92k in FY28. EV penetration reached around 12 per cent of SUV volumes in 1HFY27. The management sees adoption becoming increasingly self-sustaining, while scale, localization and supplier negotiations should gradually improve EV profitability. M&M cuts FY27 tractor industry growth forecast The company revised its tractor industry growth forecast for financial year 2027 (FY27) from around 5 per cent to broadly flat, citing a worsening rainfall deficit, drought conditions in Maharashtra and Karnataka, and pressure on farm economics. The automaker, however, said strong demand in northern markets and a delayed purchase cycle could provide some support in the coming months. READ MORE

MOFSL said that on account of better-than-expected segmental margins and higher other income, it increases earnings estimates for FY27/FY28 by 7.5 per cent each. "On the back of its healthy launch pipeline and positive consumer sentiment, management provided a strong outlook for FY27E across segments: MM UV at mid-to-high teens, and the LCV industry at double digits," MOFSL said in its note. M&M share price target The brokerage estimates M&M to post a CAGR of around 20 per cent, 13 per cent, 14 per cent in revenue, Ebitda, PAT over FY26-28. It has reiterated a 'Buy' rating on the stock with a target price of ₹3,850.