M&M shares rise 2% after Q4 profit jumps 48%; ₹33 dividend announced

Consolidated revenue from operations in the fourth quarter stood at ₹54,891.55 crore, as against ₹42,585.67 crore in the year-ago period.
For FY26, the company's consolidated PAT was at ₹18,621.71 crore as compared to ₹14,073.17 crore in FY25, up 32.32 per cent. Consolidated revenue from operations in FY26 stood at ₹1,97,792.78 crore as against ₹1,58,749.75 crore in FY25.
Meanwhile, the board of directors has also recommended a final dividend of Rs 33 per ordinary equity share of face value of Rs 5 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2026.
M&M has set July 3 as the record date for determining the eligibility of shareholders' participation in the corporate action.