M&M shares rise 2% after Q4 profit jumps 48%; ₹33 dividend announced

As of 2 PM, M&M shares were trading higher by 1.8 per cent at ₹3,162 with a total of 4.2 million equities changing hands. In comparison, the Nifty 50 index was down 0.37 per cent.

On the BSE as well, he counter traded 1.8 per cent northward at ₹1,161.70.

M&M was the top gainer from both the benchmarks at the time of writing this report.

READ | Godrej Properties falls 5% despite strong Q4; brokerages see up to 15% gain In an exchange filing, M&M said that its profit in Q4 was primarily driven by strong performance in the auto and farm sectors. The company earned a PAT of ₹5,259.91 crore, up from ₹3,541.85 crore clocked in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year. Consolidated revenue from operations in the fourth quarter stood at ₹54,891.55 crore, as against ₹42,585.67 crore in the year-ago period. For FY26, the company's consolidated PAT was at ₹18,621.71 crore as compared to ₹14,073.17 crore in FY25, up 32.32 per cent. Consolidated revenue from operations in FY26 stood at ₹1,97,792.78 crore as against ₹1,58,749.75 crore in FY25.