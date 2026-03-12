Why M&M, Maruti Suzuki, TVS Motor & other auto stocks falling today?

Auto stocks tanked as much as 3 per cent in early trade on Thursday, March 12, 2026, as concerns over a natural gas shortage—triggered by the escalating West Asia conflict—spooked investors. Nifty Auto tanked 2.6 per cent to the day’s low at 25,250.95.

At 9:24 AM, all 15 constituents of the Nifty Auto index were under heavy selling pressure. Among others, Bharat Forge , TVS Motor, and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles slipped over 3 per cent. Other major players, including Hero MotoCorp, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), Ashok Leyland, Uno Minda, Bajaj Auto, Samvardhana Motherson International, Bosch, and Sona BLW Precision Forgings fell over 2 per cent.

Brokerage Nomura noted that with India's natural gas supplies impacted, the government has issued a Natural Gas Supply Order. Under Priority Sector III, gas supply to manufacturing and other industrial consumers via the national grid will be capped at 80 per cent of their average consumption over the past six months. This revised allocation framework is expected to result in 31 per cent overall gas savings. This estimate assumes a 100 per cent curtailment of liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply for the power and petrochemical segments, and a 20 per cent cut for industrial consumers. The brokerage warned that these supply curbs, coupled with the broader shortage, pose significant challenges for India's automotive sector.

How will the auto sector be impacted? Nomura’s analysis of energy usage in manufacturing indicates that natural gas commands a meaningful share of the production process for both automakers and component suppliers. Channel checks suggest that gas usage is significantly higher in paint shops (which typically operate at full capacity), followed by furnaces used for forging, casting, and various heat treatment processes for metal components. In the short term, shifting to alternative energy sources like electricity is not feasible, as it would require extensive machinery modifications. Given this backdrop, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) operating at high capacity utilisation levels with limited vehicle inventory face a higher risk of production loss. Furthermore, the brokerage noted that the entire supply chain appears vulnerable; if even a single Tier-2 or Tier-3 supplier faces LNG constraints, the entire production line could halt.