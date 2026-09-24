Macquarie sees low growth, market share losses for Angel One; here's why

Despite calling Angel One a 'Transformer', global brokerage Macquarie remains 'neutral' on the stock as it believes continued market-share losses, with the need to increase marketing spend, will weigh on growth and profitability.

In Thursday's trade, Angel One shares declined 3 per cent to ₹290 on the BSE amid a sharp decline in the benchmark indices. Sensex and The stock, however, remains 23 per cent higher on a year-to-date basis. Macquarie has a target price of ₹285 on the stock.

While Angel One has built a differentiated "phygital" model and is currently transitioning from a "Bricks & Mortar" broker to a "Bricks & Clicks" model, the next phase of growth would face greater challenges.

Why Macquarie finds Angel One to face growth challenges ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex slumps 1,000 pts, Nifty near 23,100; NSE share price rises 3% While the pivot drove market gains initially, NSE's share of active clients flattened at 14.8 per cent in FY26. Over the last six months (H1CY26), the company has lost ~120,000 NSE active users. Therefore, the global brokerage expects further share losses in the transactions business, which contributed 60 per cent of FY26 revenue. Furthermore, Angel One generates lower margins than other Indian capital market players, which makes profitability highly sensitive to declines in trading volumes, Macquarie noted in a note dated September 24, 2026.

Its core profitability is lower than reported margins suggest. Client account FD interest income accounted for approximately 34 per cent of FY26 EBITDA, versus 13 per cent for market leader Groww. Excluding this contribution, the implied core business EBITDA margin is closer to 20 per cent, compared with the reported margin of 26.9 per cent, Macquarie estimates. Therefore, it forecasts an FY26-30 revenue CAGR of 10 per cent, below the estimated industry TAM CAGR of 17-18 per cent. "We believe market-share pressure, higher marketing spend, and the significant contribution from FD float income may constrain earnings quality and upside potential." Commenting on what could reverse this trend are four factors: Large IPOs that increase investor interest; market-share gains; successful new product launches; and renewed foreign portfolio investment in India.