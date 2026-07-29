Madhusudan Kela, Vijay Kedia: Smart investor portfolios beat markets in July

Portfolios of ace investors such as Vijay Kedia, Akash Bhansali, Asish Dhawan, Mukul Agrawal, Madhusudan Kela and his wife Madhuri Kela have outperformed the markets by recording positive returns thus far in the month of July 2026.

The total value of their respective holdings has surged by up to 9 per cent in July, against about a 1 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex, Nifty 50 and Nifty Midcap 100 indices. The Nifty Smallcap 100 index, however, gained 1.4 per cent during this period, data shows.

ALSO READ: Titan, private banks help Rekha Jhunjhunwala beat markets in FY27 These figures are based on individual holdings in companies where their respective total stake is over one per cent (as publicly declared to exchanges), according to data from the end of the April-June 2026 quarter sourced from the CapitalinePlus database.

Akash Bhanshali who owns notable stocks like Laurus Labs, One Communications (Paytm), Gujarat Flurochemicals, Sudarshan Chemicals and Ramkrishna Forgings, has become the top outperformer among marquee investors. His total portfolio value increased by 9 per cent to Rs 7,548 crore in July from Rs 6,898 crore at the end of the June 2026 quarter. These five stocks have rallied between 11 per cent and 20 per cent so far in July. Ashish Dhawan saw his portfolio value rise 5 per cent to Rs 2,741 crore thus far in July from Rs 2,608 crore in the June 2026 quarter. Stocks in his portfolio, such as Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, Quess Corp, IIFL Finance and Digitide Solutions have surged between 11 per cent and 15 per cent in the June 2026 quarter.

ALSO READ: Software stocks in India are set to beat global chipmakers by record 15 stocks in Mukul Mahavir Agrawal's portfolio have rallied by over 10 per cent. Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem, MPS, Zelio E-Mobility and Gaudium IVF have gained between 31 per cent and 50 per cent. His portfolio value increased by 4.6 per cent to Rs 6,925 crore from Rs 6,618 crore as at the end of the June 2026 quarter. Meanwhile, Vijay Kishanlal Kedia, Madhusudan and Madhuri Madhusudan Kela saw their portfolio value increase in the range of 4 per cent to 6 per cent in July.

However Ashish Kacholia’s portfolio value has dipped by 0.41 per cent so far in July to Rs 2,440 crore, according to corporate shareholding filings. His portfolio value stood at Rs 2,450 crore at the end of the June 2026 quarter. The dip in portfolio value is mainly due to a decline in the stock prices of Aeroflex, Man Industries, C2C Advanced Systems and Z-Tech (India), which ranged from 10 per cent to 31 per cent. The road ahead Going ahead, analysts expect markets to remain volatile amid developments in West Asia and their impact on crude oil prices, corporate earnings back home and how the rupee-dollar equation plays out concerning FII (foreign institutional investor) positioning.

“We continue to remain positive on markets and expect small-caps to outperform large-caps over the next 18-24 months. However, in the near-term, there could be some volatility and consolidation if oil prices remain high due to the West Asia crisis. Rupee stability will ease macro concerns, but rising oil prices are a big risk,” said Jyotivardhan Jaipuria, founder and managing director at Valentis Advisors. ALSO READ: Chinese AI models can trigger massive capital destruction in US: Chris Wood G Chokkalingam, founder and head of research at Equinomics Research expects markets to reward stocks of companies where there is valuation comfort and earnings visibility rather than a broad-based rally that lifts all boats.