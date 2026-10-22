Mahindra Finance tanks 10%, hits 52-week low despite 55% surge in Q2 profit

Mahindra Finance's share price hit a 52-week low of ₹268 on the NSE in Thursday's trading session despite reporting 55% surge in Q2 standalone profit to ₹882 crore.

Mahindra Finance's share price plunged 10% to a 52-week low of ₹268 in Thursday's intraday trade.