Mahindra Finance tanks 10%, hits 52-week low despite 55% surge in Q2 profit

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Mahindra Finance share price today
The share price of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, commonly known as Mahindra Finance crashed nearly 10 per cent to an intraday low of ₹268.25 even as the non-banking finance company (NBFC) reported 55 per cent surge in Q2 profit. On the earnings front, Mahindra Finance's standalone net profit surged to ₹882 crore, while total income rose 15 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹5,175 crore in Q2FY27. The NBFC's net interest margin (NIM) remained flat at 7 per cent YoY. On the NSE today, the stock also recorded its 52-week low. It had hit a 52-week high of ₹415 on August 10, 2026. From there, the stock has shed 35.4 per cent till date. At 10:30 AM on Thursday, Mahindra Finance traded with a loss of 5.5 per cent at 283. The counter saw trades of around 63 lakh shares on the NSE. Meanwhile, the Nifty was down 0.6 per cent at 22,700 levels.
Mahindra Finance gets 'Hold' rating on stock by Systematix
Post Q2 earnings, analysts at Systematix Institutional Research initiated coverage on the stock with a 'Hold' rating, and a target price of ₹340, valuing the standalone entity at 1.6x FY28E P/B using a residual income model while Subsidiaries add ₹37 (~10.7 per cent of the TP) based on sum-of-the-parts approach. The brokerage said Mahindra Finance's reported PAT was 4 per cent ahead of its estimates, driven by higher-than-expected other income. It noted that Assets Under Management (AUM) grew 15 per cent YoY/7 per cent QoQ, led by tractors, SME, trade finance and mortgages, while the wheels-to-non-wheels mix improved to 80:20. "We see merit in the medium-term strategy, with scope to improve profitability through a better product mix, higher yields and operating efficiencies; healthy growth and management commentary also support confidence in underlying business momentum. However, the near-term earnings trajectory remains vulnerable to margin compression and asset-quality risks. With 45-48 per cent of borrowings linked to floating rates, rising funding costs and incomplete pass-through could weigh on NIMs, while the largely rural (including drought-impacted states), vehicle-finance-led portfolio remains exposed to weakening rural cash flows," Systematix said in its note. Going ahead, consistent delivery on growth, profitability and diversification targets will be key to a further re-rating of the stock, the brokerage added. Select NBFCs flag early signs of repayment stress in gold loan According to a Business Standard report, NBFCs - Bajaj Finance and Piramal Finance - have flagged early signs of stress in gold loans as rapid lending growth raises concerns over repayment delays, borrower leverage and defaults. The concerns arise as banks and NBFCs aggressively expand their gold loan portfolios, attracted by the security of pledged jewellery. According to Jairam Sridharan, managing director and chief executive officer (MD & CEO) of Piramal Finance, between 15 per cent and 23 per cent of gross gold loan disbursements across the industry in 2025-26 went to borrowers who were more than 90 days overdue on at least one other outstanding loan. READ MORE