Mahindra Logistics falls 9% despite strong Q4 results; revenue jumps 14%

Mahindra Logistics share price today

Shares of Mahindra Logistics, an integrated logistics & mobility solutions provider, plunged around 9 per cent to hit an intraday low of ₹402.85 on the NSE, amid an overall subdued market. The decline comes despite the company reporting better-than-expected numbers for the March 2026 quarter (Q4FY26) results.

Around 02:40 PM, Mahindra Logistics stock was trading 7.66 per cent lower at ₹408.80, compared to the previous session's close of ₹442.7 on the NSE. In comparison, the NSE Nifty50 was quoting at 23,915.15 levels, down by 257.90 points or 1.03 per cent. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹4,051 crore. The stock's 52-week high was ₹450 and 52-week low was ₹252.73.

Mahindra Logistics Q4 results highlights In the March 2026 quarter, Mahindra Logistics reported a net profit of ₹20.19 crore, compared to a loss of ₹6.75 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue for the quarter jumped 14.1 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹1,791.4 crore as against ₹1,569.5 crore in Q4FY25. The company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) jumped 44.6 per cent to ₹112.4 crore from ₹77.7 crore. For the full FY26, the Mahindra Logistics reported consolidated revenue of ₹6,999.3 crore, up 14.7 per cent from ₹6,104.8 crore. Ebitda jumped 32.5 per cent year-on-year to ₹376.5 crore in FY26 from ₹284 crore in the previous fiscal.