Mahindra Logistics shares plunge 14% after MD and CEO Hemant Sikka resigns

Shares of Mahindra Logistics plunged 14.4 per cent in intraday trade on Monday after the company announced that Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Hemant Sikka would step down in December 2026. The company has appointed Mohammed Turra as Additional Director and MD & CEO-designate, effective November 16.

The company's counter at 12:32 PM was trading 13.04 per cent lower at ₹373 per share on NSE. In comparison, Nifty 50 was up 0.48 per cent at 25,263.75. In intraday trade, the stock fell 14.4 per cent to touch the day's low at ₹367 per share.

The company in an exchange filing on Friday, said, “Resignation of Hemant Sikka Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer and as a Director of the Company with effect from the close of 15 December 2026, and his cessation as Key Managerial Personnel of the Company under the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI Listing Regulations, consequent to his resignation Hemant Sikka has decided to move on to pursue other professional interests and his last day of employment at the Company would be 23 December 2026.”

It further added that Mohammed Turra has been appointed as Additional Director of the Company and Managing Director & CEO (Designate) from 16 November 2026 to 15 December 2026. Vipin Kumar, AVP research at Globe Capital Market said that the shares of Mahindra Logistics fell sharply following the resignation of its MD and CEO, Hemant Sikka. The technical chart structure remains sideways on multiple time frames with immediate supports placed around ₹360 levels. “A decisive close below the mentioned support could drag it towards the lower band of past 10 months congestion zone that is placed at ₹330 spot levels.,” he said.

Mahindra Logistics shares have declined 12.88 per cent over the past week and 8.15 per cent over the past month, underperforming the Nifty 50, which gained 0.8 per cent and 9.07 per cent, respectively. However, the stock is up 17.7 per cent year-to-date and 10.39 per cent over one year, compared with Nifty 50 losses of 3.45 per cent and 2.57 per cent. Over three years, the stock has gained 12.35 per cent against the index's 27.72 per cent rise, while its five-year return stands at a loss of 45.61 per cent, compared with a 40.26 per cent gain for the Nifty 50.