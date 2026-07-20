Mahindra Logistics zooms 8% amid 15-fold jump in volume on Q1 turnaround

Mahindra Logistics share price movement

Mahindra Logistics Q1 results

Share price of Mahindra Logistics zoomed 8 per cent to a high of ₹420 on the BSE in Monday's intraday trade after the company reported a turnaround in Q1 earnings.The stock hit a 52-week high at ₹xx on April 24, 2026, and a 52-week low at ₹.. on January 21, 2026.The stock has largely outperformed the BSE benchmark Sensex in the last one year. In the last one-month period, the stock rallied 15 per cent, while the Sensex advanced 1 per cent. On a year-to-date and calendar year 2026, the stock surged 27.7 per cent and 8.9 per cent, as against a corresponding 7 per cent and 3 per cent dip in the BSE Sensex during the same periods.At 1:45 PM on Monday, the stock pared gains and traded 4 per cent higher at ₹405 on the BSE, while the Sensex was down 0.5 per cent. The counter saw a massive 15-fold jump in trading volume, with over 1.02 lakh shares changing hands as against the two-week average volume of around 6,800-odd shares on the exchange.Mahindra Logistics today reported a consolidated net profit of ₹27.82 crore for the quarter ended June 2026. In comparison, during the same period a year ago, the company posted a consolidated net loss of ₹9.44 crore.The company's total income grew by 23.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹2,012.71 crore in Q1FY27 from ₹1,629.66 crore in Q1FY26. The growth was led by a 22.5 per cent YoY increase in revenue from the supply chain management segment, according to the company's filing on the BSE.That apart, the company's board approved the appointment of Vimal Agarwal as the Internal Auditor of the company, effective July 20, 2026 as recommended by the Audit Committee.