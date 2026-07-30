Mahindra & Mahindra stock gains 4% from day's low post Q1 results

Share price of Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) spurted over 4 per cent from the day's low of ₹3,197.50 to an intra-day high of ₹3,327 on Thursday after the auto-maker announced its Q1 results. The stock in the past month gained over 7 per cent, as against a 1.8 per cent up move on the NSE Nifty 50 index. The stock, however, has underperformed the benchmark index on a year-to-date basis, down over 12 per cent versus a 7.1 per cent dip in the latter. At 1:50 PM on Thursday, M&M stock quoted 2.3 per cent higher at ₹3,295. The counter saw trades of around 34.60 lakh shares on the NSE. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.2 per cent.
Mahindra & Mahindra Q1 results
M&M today reported a 33.6 per cent year-on-year growth in consolidated net profit attributable to the owners at ₹5,454.54 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. The same stood at ₹4,083.32 crore in the same period a year ago. Revenue from operations increased by 26.6 per cent to ₹57,533.44 crore in Q1FY27 from ₹45,435.88 crore in Q1FY26. READ MORE In a separate filing to the stock exchanges, M&M said it held the number 1 position in Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs), Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs), Tractors and Electric 3-wheelers segment. In SUVs, the company's revenue market share was 25 per cent, with sales volume up 15 per cent in the June quarter. LCVs, Tractors and Electric 3-wheelers market share stood at 52 per cent, 44.9 per cent and 39.5 per cent, said the M&M in the BSE filing. Commenting on the Q1 earnings, Dr. Anish Shah, Group CEO & Managing Director of M&M said, "We are delighted to report a strong start to F27, despite a quarter marked by macro headwinds. The strength of our diversified portfolio coupled with proactive actions to navigate through this challenging environment has enabled us to deliver strong results. Our Auto and Farm businesses continued to strengthen their leadership positions, despite this dynamic environment. TechM and MMFSL have made notable progress on their strategic priorities while our Growth Gems accelerated their growth momentum."