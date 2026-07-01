Management churn in banks: Business as usual, or should you be worried?

Domestic brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities has retained its constructive view on the banking sector, saying recent board-level appointments and chief financial officer (CFO) exits at several banks are unlikely to impact fundamentals.

Analysts said that the recent board and management changes at HDFC Bank, Axis Bank and Bandhan Bank appear to be driven by individual career considerations rather than bank-specific concerns.

"We do not view these management changes as negative for the respective banks, as they appear unrelated to underlying business fundamentals. Our constructive view on the banking sector remains intact, supported by attractive valuations and a favorable risk-reward outlook," the brokerage said.

Notably, HDFC Bank has appointed Rajiv Kumar as Additional Director (Independent Director for 4 years) and Part-time Chairman for 3 years, subject to RBI approval. The bank also announced the appointment of Puneet Sharma as CFO-designate, effective from September 1, and CFO from December 1 this year. Consequent to the changes at HDFC Bank, the resignation of Puneet Sharma , CFO of Axis Bank, was announced. Rajeev Mantri, CFO of Bandhan Bank, has also resigned and is likely to be relieved by September 25. The brokerage noted that both Axis Bank and Bandhan Bank have largely navigated asset-quality pressures in their unsecured loan portfolios (credit cards and personal loans at Axis Bank and microfinance at Bandhan Bank). It expects a gradual improvement in operating performance and asset quality over the next few quarters, providing further comfort around the sustainability of the recovery.