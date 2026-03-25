Manappuram Finance shares jumped 6.4 per cent in trade on the BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹269 per share. At 12:24 PM, Manappuram Finance’s share price was trading 4.47 per cent higher at ₹264.1 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 2.32 per cent at 75,788.45.

The buying on the counter came after Bain Capital launched an open offer to buy up to 26 per cent stake in Manappuram Finance from public shareholders at ₹236 per share, plus ₹12.29 per share as interest.

CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES LIVE The offer is expected to open on April 6, 2026, and close on April 20, 2026. Payment to shareholders whose shares are accepted is expected by May 5, 2026.

A few key points: The offer is part of Bain Capital’s acquisition process in Manappuram Finance.

It is not conditional on a minimum number of shares being tendered.

If more shares are offered than the 26 per cent limit, Bain will accept them on a proportionate basis.

The extra ₹12.29 per share is being paid as interest because of a delay in completing the open offer. On March 18, Manappuram Finance secured all requisite statutory approvals for Bain Capital’s proposed investment of around ₹4,385 crore and the acquisition of joint control alongside existing promoters. This follows approvals granted by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to its subsidiaries — Asirvad Micro Finance and Manappuram Home Finance — for an indirect change in control and management, paving the way for Bain Capital’s proposed investment in the company.

The transaction with Bain Capital also includes a mandatory open offer under Sebi’s Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers Regulations, 2011. READ | Geojit bullish on solar module makers; bets big on Waaree, Premier Energies The lender and Bain Capital aim to complete the capital infusion by March 31, 2026. The open offer will be carried out in accordance with regulatory timelines. Manappuram Finance Q3 recap In the Q3FY26, Manappuram Finance reported a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of ₹238.5 crore, down 14 per cent from ₹28.5 crore in the year-ago period. The company's net interest income (NII) fell 18.36 per cent to ₹1,298.9 crore in the quarter under review compared to ₹1,590.9 crore.