Manappuram Finance surges 12% in 2 days, nears 52-week high; here's why

Manappuram Finance share price

Shares of Manappuram Finance moved higher by 7 per cent to ₹302.40 on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day trade in an otherwise subdued market. In the past two trading days, the market price of gold finance company has rallied 12 per cent after closure of the open offer made by Bain Capital. The stock now trades close to its 52-week high of ₹320.95 touched on January 7, 2026.

At 01:49 PM; Manappuram Finance was quoting 6 per cent higher at ₹297.80, as compared to 0.76 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex.

Manappuram Finance - closure of open offer by Bain Capital

Bain Capital had launched an open offer on April 6 to purchase a 26 per cent stake in the non-banking finance company (NBFC) Manappuram Finance from public shareholders. The open offer closed on April 20. “We hereby inform you that following the conclusion of the tendering period for the Open Offer on April 20, 2026, where there were ‘NIL’ tenders in the Open Offer, on and from today i.e. April 21, 2026 pursuant to completion of the preferential issue of equity shares and warrants to BC Asia Investments XXV and BC Asia Investments XIV Limited (Bain Capital), respectively, on March 27, 2026 in accordance with the terms of the securities subscription agreement dated March 20, 2025 entered into by and amongst the Company, the Investors, V.P. Nandakumar and Sushama Nandakumar, Sumitha Nandan, Suhas Nandan and Sooraj Nandan (existing promoters), completion of the Open Offer and effectiveness of the shareholders’ agreement dated March 20, 2025 entered into by and amongst the Company, the Investors and the Specified Promoter and Promoter Group on and from April 21, 2026, the Investors have acquired control of the Company and have become ‘promoters’ of the Company along with the Existing Promoters,” Manappuram Finance said in an exchange filing.

Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERS NSE Upon completion of the investment and based on the open offer subscription, Bain Capital will hold between 18.0 per cent and 41.66 per cent shareholding in the Company on a fully diluted basis (including shares to be issued upon exercise of warrants), and the existing promoters will hold 28.9 per cent on a fully diluted basis. Axis Securities view on Manappuram Finance Manappuram will continue to focus on accelerated growth in the gold loan portfolio, with growth primarily driven by higher ticket size and expectations of strong customer additions. In the near-term, the non-gold portfolio will continue to consolidate before resuming growth momentum in a calibrated manner from FY27 onwards, analysts at Axis Securities said in the Q3 result update.