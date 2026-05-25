Manappuram, VBL among 3 stock picks for up to 17% upside: Axis Securities

Axis Securities in its weekly technical outlook and stock picks has recommended buy on Varun Beverages (VBL), Manappuram Finance and Endurance Technologies, with analysts projected up to 17 per cent upside in these 3 stocks. Here's why analysts at Axis Securities are bullish on these 3 stocks:
Varun Beverages
Last close: ₹539
Axis Securities notes that on the weekly chart, VBL has delivered a decisive breakout from a one-year downward-sloping channel, backed by a strong bullish candle, signalling the trend reversal on the medium-term time frame. "The breakout is supported by a sharp surge in volumes, underscoring strong market participation and conviction behind the move," the brokerage adds. Analysts at the brokerage firm also highlight that the stock has been firmly positioned above its 20-, 50-, 100-, and 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs), with all key averages trending higher in alignment with price action, confirming a robust bullish structure. Among the key momentum indicators, the weekly Relative Strength Index (RSI) is holding above its reference line, reflecting strengthening bullish momentum and reinforcing the positive outlook, the report states. Based on the above analysis, Axis Securities projected a likely upside target in the range of ₹599-₹615 levels for VBL stock, while recommending a stop loss at ₹494.
Manappuram Finance
Last close: ₹324
"On the weekly chart, Manappuram has delivered a decisive breakout above the "multiple resistance zone" at ₹318, supported by a strong bullish candle, signalling resumption of the prior uptrend," says Axis Securities. The brokerage firm notes that the breakout is accompanied by a notable surge in volumes, indicating strong market participation and validating the strength of the move. Further, it highlights that the stock remains positioned above the 20-, 50-, 100-, and 200-day SMAs, with all key moving averages trending higher alongside prices, indicating a strong and sustained bullish trend. Axis has projected up to 17 per cent upside for the stock around ₹361-₹372 range, and suggested a stop loss at ₹295.
Endurance Technologies
Last close: ₹2,722
"On the daily chart, Endurance has delivered a decisive breakout from "Cup & Handle" formation around the ₹2,685 level, supported by rising volumes, signalling the resumption of the medium-term uptrend," explains the brokerage firm. Further, the stock continues to form a higher tops and bottom formation and is holding firmly above its 20-, 50-, 100-, and 200-day SMA's, reconfirming a sustained positive bias, said Axis Securities in its weekly report. The brokerage firm has recommended a stop loss of ₹2,525, and expects the stock to rally toward ₹2,969-₹3,010 levels on the upside. This implies a potential 13 per cent gain from its last close. Disclaimer: The views expressed by the brokerage/ analyst in this article are their own and not those of the website or its management. Business Standard advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.