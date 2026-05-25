Manappuram, VBL among 3 stock picks for up to 17% upside: Axis Securities

Axis Securities in its weekly technical outlook and stock picks forecasts up to 17% upside in Varun Beverages, Manappuram Finance and Endurance Technologies.

Weekly top stock picks by Axis Securities: Analysts sees up to 17% upside in Varun Beverages, Manappuram Finance and Endurance Technologies.