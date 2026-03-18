Mankind Pharma shares gain 3% on acquiring Rivotril brand rights from Roche

Shares of Mankind Pharma Ltd. rose over 3 per cent on Wednesday after the company acquired exclusive rights to manufacture, market and distribute the Rivotril brand in India.

Shares of the company snapped a four-day losing streak and currently trade at 0.6 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has fallen 3.5 per cent this year, compared to a 9 per cent decline in the benchmark Nifty 50. Mankind Pharma has a total market capitalisation of ₹87,593.11 crore.

Mankind Pharma acquires Rivotril brand rights

Mankind Pharma acquired the Rivotril brand from Roche for the Indian market, securing exclusive rights to manufacture, market and distribute the product across the country.

Rivotril, a clonazepam-based therapy, is widely prescribed for neurological and psychiatric conditions and is regarded as a reference brand with a strong clinical legacy. The acquisition is expected to strengthen Mankind Pharma's presence in the central nervous system (CNS) segment and complement its existing neuro portfolio, the company said in an exchange filing.

The company said the deal aligns with its strategic focus on expanding in chronic and specialty therapies, where it has been scaling up through new launches, partnerships and portfolio additions. It also creates opportunities for future growth through potential line extensions in the CNS space.