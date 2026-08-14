Margin pressures at Tata Motors PV may offset strong India demand outlook

While supply constraints especially forgings/sheet metals are improving they continue to remain a focus area of the company. The inventory is at 30 days and the company is looking to build stocks ahead of the festival season. Given the international expansion, especially Africa, exports from India are expected to double in FY27.
What could offset the positive on the demand front is raw material inflation which had a 4.5 per cent impact on margins in Q1. It is expected to impact Q2FY27 profitability by another 3.5 per cent.
The company is trying to offset this partly by cost reductions, value analysis/value engineering and Indian Premier League (IPL) cost normalisation.