Silver ETF, Suzlon, TFCI among top traded mid-, small-caps under MTF in Nov

The 15 most actively traded mid- and small-caps via MTF on an average gained 3.8% so far in November, while the average gain of Midcap 150 and Smallcap 250 universe stands at 6.6% and 5.7%, shows data

Nippon Silver ETF, Patanjali, Suzlon and Kaynes Technology are among the 15 most actively traded mid- and small-cap stocks under the MTF framework in November, shows NSE data.