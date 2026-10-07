Margin worries may keep cement stocks under pressure as fuel costs rise

Margin compression could continue until there’s a resolution to the conflict in West Asia. Fuel (crude and coal) costs can be visible with a long lag of three months or more. Cement spreads (realisations net of fuel and freight costs) indicate a significant decline in margins. Companies with longer inventory cycles may see the impact of high Q2FY27 fuel costs on their financials through Q3FY27.

Pricing discipline will be crucial until demand recovery is clearly visible. It is tempting for companies with surplus capacity to start a price war, but this would hurt the industry. Rural demand may be uneven given monsoon patterns, but government-budgeted infrastructure spending, with execution across roads, railways and metros, and some private corporate capex could keep demand ticking over. The Index of Industrial Production (IIP) trends indicate double-digit year-on-year growth in cement output through July–August. Overall FY27 demand is expected to grow by 7–8 per cent year-on-year, which is supported by the trend in Q2 volumes. In the longer term, the industry is assumed to see steady annual volume growth of 6–8 per cent during FY27–FY29.