Margin worries weigh on logistics major Delhivery's strong growth outlook

Logistics major Delhivery reported a muted performance in the June quarter (Q1FY27) as operating profit declined despite healthy growth in the topline. While volumes remained robust, the operating performance was sharply lower as it was hit by wage-related changes and fuel price hikes.

Though margins were hit in Q1, the company expects its key segments of express parcel and part-truckload, or PTL, to post margins in the 16-18 per cent range over the next two years. It also expects the growth momentum to sustain for the two segments and has guided for B2C volume growth of 20-30 per cent and PTL volume growth of 18-22 per cent.