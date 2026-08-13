Margin worries weigh on logistics major Delhivery's strong growth outlook

Given the Q1 margin miss, brokerages have cut their operating profit estimates for FY27 by 8-12 per cent. They have, however, retained their buy ratings given the strong revenue and profit momentum over the next two years.
Volume growth for Delhivery was healthy, with a higher revenue share from existing customers, new customer additions, Ecom Express integration, and industry consolidation. In the express parcel segment, volume growth was 55 per cent higher, while in PTL it was 18 per cent higher. Segment-level operating profit margin for express parcel was 15.6 per cent, while that for PTL was 11.2 per cent.