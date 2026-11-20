Management commentary focused on growth in orders and revenue, with policy-driven capex spending across infrastructure being a key driver and improvement in private sector investments being a potential positive. The demand environment remains strong, but commodity inflation and forex volatility are concerns.
Order inflows of ₹6,200 crore raised the order book to ₹47,030 crore. Revenue in Q2FY27 grew 17 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹5,730 crore. Gross margin contracted 260 basis points Y-o-Y to 27.3 per cent. This was partially offset by lower-than-expected employee costs as a percentage of sales, while controlled other expenses led to an Ebitda margin beat.
Absolute Ebitda increased 3 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹630 crore, but Ebitda margin contracted 150 basis points Y-o-Y to 10.9 per cent. Adjusted net profit increased 4 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹500 crore. Higher other income, up 25.2 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹150 crore, was offset by a sharp rise in interest costs, up 200 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹12.6 crore, and an increase in depreciation, up 30 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹89 crore.