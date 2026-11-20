Siemens reported a mixed quarter, with strong revenue, order inflows, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda), and adjusted net profit. But margins have been under pressure due to a combination of commodity inflation and adverse forex movements.

The big gains came from Smart Infrastructure (56 per cent of revenue), though all three divisions saw revenue growth. Overall order intake grew 37.8 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), with government infrastructure investments contributing the most, along with improving private sector capex. But even assuming Smart Infrastructure continues to deliver momentum, margin recovery in the Mobility and Digital Industries segments will be necessary to sustain growth.

Absolute Ebitda increased 3 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹630 crore, but Ebitda margin contracted 150 basis points Y-o-Y to 10.9 per cent. Adjusted net profit increased 4 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹500 crore. Higher other income, up 25.2 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹150 crore, was offset by a sharp rise in interest costs, up 200 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹12.6 crore, and an increase in depreciation, up 30 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹89 crore.

Order inflows of ₹6,200 crore raised the order book to ₹47,030 crore. Revenue in Q2FY27 grew 17 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹5,730 crore. Gross margin contracted 260 basis points Y-o-Y to 27.3 per cent. This was partially offset by lower-than-expected employee costs as a percentage of sales, while controlled other expenses led to an Ebitda margin beat.

Management commentary focused on growth in orders and revenue, with policy-driven capex spending across infrastructure being a key driver and improvement in private sector investments being a potential positive. The demand environment remains strong, but commodity inflation and forex volatility are concerns.

Smart Infrastructure has seen strong inflows along with calibrated price hikes over the last six months. Smart Infrastructure revenue increased 20 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹3,300 crore, Mobility revenue rose 14 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,300 crore, and Digital Industries revenue grew 8 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,150 crore.

For H1FY27, operating cash flow (OCF) grew 250 per cent to ₹1,310 crore, and free cash flow (FCF) was ₹1,030 crore (only ₹2 crore in H1FY26). The H1FY27 order inflows were at ₹12,600 crore, up 27 per cent Y-o-Y.

For H1FY27, revenue increased 16 per cent Y-o-Y on a like-for-like basis to ₹10,400 crore, but Ebitda declined 6 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,100 crore. Net profit also declined 6 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹900 crore. The H1FY27 margin contracted 240 basis points Y-o-Y to 10.1 per cent.

Smart Infrastructure momentum is coming from power utilities, renewables and data centres. Price hikes have helped in quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) margin improvement. Mobility benefited from a robust order book and a ramp-up in locomotive deliveries, factory automation, smart manufacturing and digitalisation across automotive, pharma, chemicals, metals and cement. Digital Industries margin seems to have stabilised at around 5 per cent.

Earnings before interest and tax (Ebit) profitability was pulled down by forex volatility and higher commodity prices. Smart Infrastructure Ebit margin contracted 130 basis points Y-o-Y to 11.7 per cent, Mobility Ebit margin contracted 360 basis points Y-o-Y to 7.5 per cent, and Digital Industries Ebit margin contracted 200 basis points Y-o-Y to 5 per cent.

Consensus opinion for the medium to long term is bullish. The long-term growth prospects will be driven by traction in public capex in areas like transmission and distribution (T&D), metro, railways and utilities, among others. Siemens has a presence across diverse industries due to its expertise in electrification, digitalisation and automation. A focus on localisation and a strong balance sheet are other positive factors.

Apart from commodity inflation and forex volatility, other key risks include a slowdown in order inflows from public infrastructure. Given current macroeconomic conditions, margins could be eroded by overly aggressive bids to win large projects. Related-party transactions with parent group entities at lower valuations are another risk.

However, it is hard to judge how long the current macroeconomic trends of forex volatility, commodity inflation and fears of supply chain disruptions will remain in force since these are driven by geopolitical tensions. Margin recovery will depend on an easing of those trends. This is where analysts and investors are likely to have differences of opinion.

Until there is visibility on an end to the conflict in the Middle East, margin pressures are likely to remain. While more price hikes may be a possibility, these can only compensate with a lag, and some costs would have to be absorbed.