Marico, Nestle, Laurus, Grasim and 15 others from Nifty 500 hit new highs

At 02:06 PM on Monday, the Nifty 500 index was trading 0.83 per cent lower, as compared to 0.85 per cent decline in the Nifty 50.

Among individual stocks, Vijaya Diagnostic Centre surged 8 per cent to ₹1,375. The stock was quoting higher for the eight straight trading day, soaring 25 per cent during the period.

The company delivered strong numbers for the March 2026 quarter (Q4FY26) with revenue/EBITDA/PAT growing 27 per cent/39 per cent/38 per cent YoY beating estimates by 5 per cent/10 per cent/7 per cent, respectively, analysts at JM Financial Institutional Securities said.

In FY26, Vijaya delivered 19.5 per cent growth, ahead of its 15 per cent guidance. This marks the third consecutive year of outperformance. While the company maintains its guidance, analysts believe strong momentum persists in the diagnostics space, fuelled by consumer consolidation towards organised offline players, the return of B2B business and upscaling of packages. Combined with calibrated expansion in Pune, Bangalore and Kolkata, this should enable it to sustain outperformance over the next two years. Thus, the brokerage firm said they value Vijaya at 55x FY28 EPS (from 48x previously) yielding a target price of ₹1,517.