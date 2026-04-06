Marico share price today: Shares of homegrown FMCG major Marico slipped nearly 2 per cent in trade on Monday despite the company reported a strong business update for the fourth quarter of FY26.

Marico in an exchange filing said that its revenue in Q4FY26 grew in the low 20s on a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis, led by pricing, its hair oil and international business. The company said that it remains hopeful of a gradual improvement in consumption trends in the quarters ahead.

The India business sustained high single-digit underlying volume growth on a Y-o-Y basis, the company said, adding that sequential improvement was slight. The international business maintained "stellar momentum" with growth in the high teens in constant currency terms.