Marico share price today: Shares of Homegrown FMCG firm Shares of Homegrown FMCG firm Marico Ltd surged 6 per cent in morning deals on Tuesday as the company reported nearly 30 per cent increase in its Q2FY27 net profit on strong volume growth and raised FY27 Ebitda growth guidance. The stock opened higher at ₹832.55 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and extended its gains to touch a high of ₹847.55 within minutes of the opening bell. Marico featured among the most actively traded stocks by value on the NSE. As of 9:22 AM, around 2.7 million shares had changed hands, translating into a turnover of ₹202.66 crore, while the stock traded at ₹845.65.

Marico Q2 results Earlier on Monday, Marico reported a 29.16 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to ₹558 crore in the September quarter of FY27, led by strong volume growth in the domestic market. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹432 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex gains 500 pts, Nifty near 23,550; Marico shares gain 6% post Q2 result Its revenue from operations increased 12.95 per cent to ₹3,897 crore in the second quarter of FY27, compared to ₹3,450 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, Marico said in a regulatory filing.

The growth was driven by volume growth in the domestic market, the filing added. Ebitda grew by 27 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹710 crore, while Ebitda margin expanded by 200 bps Y-o-Y to 18.2 per cent in the quarter under review. India business delivered 10 per cent underlying volume growth, while the international business recorded 13 per cent constant currency growth (CCG). Marico, which owns brands such as Saffola, Parachute and Livon, among others, said its India business delivered a revenue growth of 9.83 per cent to ₹2,916 crore in Q2 FY27. The net profit of the India business grew 31 per cent, marking the highest growth in the last 51 quarters. Marico Q2 results review The growth was driven by volume growth in the domestic market, the filing added.Ebitda grew by 27 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹710 crore, while Ebitda margin expanded by 200 bps Y-o-Y to 18.2 per cent in the quarter under review.

Following the results, brokerages have shared a positive commentary on Marico, saying the company delivered a robust earnings growth in Q2 and that "consistent is getting even better". Jefferies said that the compounding flywheel continues for Marico, with volume and Ebitda growth at multi-year highs. Marico FY27 guidance raised The management has raised FY27 guidance, expecting to hit its ₹20,000 crore FY30 revenue target a year early. The company has raised its FY27 Ebitda growth guidance to mid-20s from high teens earlier, backed by a favourable mix, stronger Parachute volumes and improving profitability in Foods and Digital-first. Jefferies said that at a time when peers are seeing patchy trends, "Marico stands out as a compounding machine, as reflected in its premium valuation relative to peers".

"Marico is on track to deliver improved earnings performance as its core portfolio continues to grow and new growth categories (food, premium personal care, digital-first brands, etc) continue to scale up," Jefferies said in it note. On the company's new initiatives, the brokerage said that shampoo & almond oils are seeing good response, and the management expects Parachute shampoo to cross ₹100 crore in revenue in FY27 itself, with shampoo + almond oils targeted ₹400-500 crore in the medium term. In protein, the company is participating across categories/price points through Saffola, Cosmix, Plix & True Elements. Marico share price target The brokerage has raised FY27-29E EPS by 2-3 per cent to factor in strong Q2. It has maintained its 'Buy' rating on the stock, and raised the target price to ₹1,035 from ₹1,000.