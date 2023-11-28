Market cap of BSE-listed firms hits record high of Rs 331 trillion

The combined market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms hit an all-time high of Rs 331 lakh crore on Tuesday and is just shy of entering the landmark USD 4-trillion club.

At the end of trade, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies reached Rs 3,31,05,425.71 crore, which translates to USD 3.97 trillion at the current exchange rate of 83.34, thanks to a fag-end recovery in the equity market after a highly volatile trade.

On May 24, 2021, the market capitalisation of all listed companies on the BSE touched the USD 3-trillion mark.

The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex hit its all-time peak of 67,927.23 on September 15, this year.

While the BSE benchmark Sensex has rallied 5,333.46 points, or 8.76 per cent, so far this year, the market capitalisation (mcap) of all listed firms at its platform has jumped Rs 48.67 lakh crore.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 204.16 points or 0.31 per cent to settle at 66,174.20 on Tuesday.

"After last week's range-bound trend, markets registered gains led by uptick in power, metal and auto stocks as hopes of strong growth momentum going ahead and receding worries of rate hikes in the US strengthened the mood," said Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd.

"FIIs turning net buyers of local equities in the last few sessions too has brought some cheers to the market, even as caution could prevail in next few sessions ahead of monthly F&O expiry and exit poll results of five state elections later this week," Tapse said.

Among the Sensex firms, Tata Motors, Bajaj Finserv, UltraTech Cement, Bajaj Finance, NTPC, Bharti Airtel, Titan and Axis Bank were the major gainers.

ITC, ICICI Bank, Power Grid and HDFC Bank were among the laggards.

In the broader market, the BSE midcap gauge climbed 0.30 per cent while the smallcap index gained marginally by 0.06 per cent.

Among the indices, utilities rallied 3.64 per cent, power jumped 3.47 per cent, oil & gas climbed 3.13 per cent, energy (2.27 per cent), services (2.02 per cent), commodities (1.27 per cent) and metal (1.13 per cent).

FMCG, industrials, telecommunication and capital goods were the laggards.