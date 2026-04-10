Where to invest now? ICICI Direct picks Bajaj Auto, RIL after correction

Stocks to buy for near-term upside: ICICI Direct technial recommendations

Indian equity markets have corrected sharply in calendar year 2026. Benchmark -- BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 – indices have dropped around 10 per cent year-to-date amid volatility driven by global uncertainties and a shifting macro landscape.

While valuations have cooled -- India’s premium to emerging markets has moderated to about 34 per cent in early April from over 100 per cent in April 2023 -- the broader sentiment remains clouded with "fog of war", weighed down by risk-off flows, currency pressures, oil price concerns and potential earnings downgrades.

In this set-up, analysts believe the right investment strategy is to shift away from broad index calls toward stock-specific opportunities. ICICI Direct has identified Bajaj Auto and Reliance Industries as two "Gladiator stocks", recommending both for a three-month horizon, on the back of improving technical structure and favourable risk-reward setups. The brokerage sees potential upside of up to 12 per cent in Bajaj Auto and 11 per cent in Reliance Industries, driven by a combination of trend reversals, strong support levels and momentum indicators turning positive. Charts signal rebound: ICICI Direct turns bullish on Bajaj Auto, RIL stocks Bajaj Auto ICICI Direct has turned constructive on Bajaj Auto, citing a resumption of the broader uptrend following a recent correction in the auto space.

"The BSE Auto index snapped seven weeks corrective phase and staged a strong rebound. Bajaj Auto looks lucrative at current juncture, as the stock has witnessed buying demand from lower band of rising channel, indicating prevailing uptrend is intact," the brokerage said. The report highlights that the stock has consistently found support around its 100-week exponential moving average (EMA), reinforcing the formation of a higher base. The stock is offering a fresh entry opportunity with favourable risk-reward set up, it said. That apart, momentum indicators are also supportive. The brokerage pointed out that "weekly stochastic recorded bullish crossover while exiting oversold territory, indicating positive bias."

Given this setup, ICICI Direct expects the stock to "gradually resolve higher and head towards a target of ₹10,450," which corresponds to the upper band of the rising channel. The recommended buying range is ₹9,100–₹9,370, with a stop loss at ₹8,624. Reliance Industries For Reliance Industries, the brokerage sees a compelling entry opportunity following a rebound from key technical supports. "The stock has witnessed sharp rebound from lower band of 2-months falling wedge pattern that coincided with long term 200-week EMA, indicating buying demand at elevated support base," ICICI Direct said. The brokerage emphasised that the broader structure remains intact, with the stock continuing to trade within a long-term rising channel.