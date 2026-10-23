Market crash: Sensex sinks 1,279 pts from day's high; Nifty tests 22,400

With Brent at $114, high crude prices remain a key headwind for oil-sensitive sectors, making a broad-based equity recovery difficult, says Hariselvan Radhakrishnan of HST Wealth

Stock market crash on Friday: Sensex tumbles 1,279 points in intra-day trade; Nifty tests 22,400.