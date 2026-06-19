Market crash: Sensex tanks 831pts intraday, Nifty below 23,950; key reasons

West Asia deal in focus: Meanwhile, US Vice President JD Vance has put off his visit to Switzerland for talks with Iranian negotiators. The White House, however, cited "logistical issues" as the reason. The negotiations are aimed at working out on the aspects of the MoU signed between the US and Iran. A peace deal was recently signed by the US and Iran to end the war.

Foreign institutional investors offloaded equities worth ₹1,025.20 crore on a net basis on Thursday, a day after they bought equities worth ₹101.59 crore. On Tuesday, FIIs offloaded equities worth ₹749.18 crore. VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist, Geojit Investments, however, said that the tapering of FII selling has become a trend, which can sustain for some time. Aggressive DII buying eclipsing FII selling can impart resilience to the market.In the first two weeks of June, FIIs remained sellers, dumping more than ₹62,853 crore. As per data, the total withdrawals by Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) from Indian equities have surged to ₹2.87 lakh crore so far in 2026.