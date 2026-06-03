Which sectors are expensive & which are cheap? PL Capital's valuation guide

Indian equities may have witnessed some moderation in May 2026, but valuations across several sectors continue to remain elevated compared to their long-term averages, according to a sectoral valuation study by PL Capital.

The brokerage's latest quantitative report shows that while pockets such as information technology (IT), fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), hospitals, hotels, real estate, and retail now trade below historical valuation averages, cyclical and industrial sectors continue to command premium multiples.

"Overall, May'26 valuations remain mixed," PL Capital said. "Industrial and cyclical sectors such as capital goods, cement, chemicals, automobiles, auto parts and textiles continue to trade above long-term averages, with defence and power among the most expensive pockets."

The report analysed one-year forward price-to-earnings (P/E) multiples across 20 sectors and found that only nine sectors are trading below their long-term average valuations at present. Defence, power remain expensive Defence sector stands out as the most expensive sectors, PL Capital noted. The sector is currently trading at a one-year forward P/E of 36 times, almost double its long-term average of 19 times. Despite a moderation from 39 times at the beginning of May, valuations remain near the upper end of the historical range, the brokerage said. Power generation and distribution stocks also continue to command steep premiums. The sector trades at 24 times forward earnings compared with a historical average of 15 times.

Capital goods is another segment where valuations remain stretched. "The sector's forward P/E expanded to 37 times by the end of May versus a long-term average of 31 times. Cement (32x), chemicals (33x) and consumer durables (51x) are also trading above their historical averages, reflecting investors' continued preference for domestic growth and infrastructure-linked themes," the brokerage said. Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERS NSE "The sector's forward P/E expanded to 37 times by the end of May versus a long-term average of 31 times. Cement (32x), chemicals (33x) and consumer durables (51x) are also trading above their historical averages, reflecting investors' continued preference for domestic growth and infrastructure-linked themes," the brokerage said. IT, retail offer valuation comfort On the other hand, some sectors that have underperformed over the past year appear relatively inexpensive. The IT sector is trading at a forward P/E of 17 times, significantly below its long-term average of 22 times and near the lower end of its historical valuation band.

Retail stocks, PL Capital said, also appear attractive from a valuation perspective. The sector's forward P/E has fallen to 57 times from 62 times at the beginning of May, well below its long-term average of 78 times. According to PL Capital, retail remains the most undervalued sector relative to its historical average. Hotels, another sector that has corrected in recent months, trade at 32 times forward earnings compared with a long-term average multiple of 47 times. Real estate stocks are also available at 26 times earnings versus their historical average of 36 times. FMCG and hospitals, traditionally considered defensive sectors, are likewise trading below their long-term valuation averages, offering investors relatively better comfort compared with some of the market's more crowded themes.